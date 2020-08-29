Replies to Netflix India’s ‘caption this’ Instagram post may leave you in fits. Seen them yet?

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:19 IST

If you’ve been around the Internet for quite some time now, then you may have seen many “caption this” posts. In such shares, netizens are asked to caption a picture. Their responses are often quite different from the image’s initial intent. Netflix India has boarded the trend train by sharing a post and it’s the comments on the image which are now making Instagram users chuckle.

Posted on August 28, this picture has been shared from Netflix India’s official Instagram account. “Caption this,” reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

The snapshot shows a still from the 1998 romance film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kajol, playing Anjali Sharma, is standing in the centre of the frame talking to Rahul Khanna, played by Shah Rukh Khan. However, only the back of Rahul’s shoulders is visible in the frame.

Check out the ‘caption this’ post which many 90’s kids may relate to:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens attention. It currently has nearly 1.8 lakh likes and many hilarious comments.

Here are some funny replies to Netflix India’s Instagram inquiry. One person said, “Me after climbing a few stairs and pretending I’m not out of breath”. Another individual asked, “Have I got something stuck in my teeth?”.

“Cheetah cheetah cheetah,” read one comment on the post, referring to the original scene in the film.

An Instagram user stated, “Me after waking up my brother to ask if he is sleeping”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Do you have any creative caption for the share as well?

