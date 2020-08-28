e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘What do you desire?’ asks Lucifer in this Instagram post by Netflix India. The answers are beyond hilarious

‘What do you desire?’ asks Lucifer in this Instagram post by Netflix India. The answers are beyond hilarious

“Love this post so much,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:02 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on August 27.
The image was shared on August 27.(Instagram/@netflix_in)
         

Now and again, Netflix India uses its social media presence to make netizens chuckle with some clever memes and witty pop culture references. Their recent Lucifer post is no different and is making many Instagram users giggle, expectedly.

Shared on August 27 from Netflix India’s official Instagram account, this post is a compilation of five individual pictures. “Ask us what we desire Lucifer, the answer won’t surprise you,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

The top half of every image shows a still from the American television series, Lucifer. Herein, the character Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, asks, “What do you desire?”.

The lower halves of the snapshots show characters from different shows and movies available on Netflix India. The images have been designed to make it look like the fictional figures are responding to Lucifer’s inquiry.

This arrangement makes for a hilarious share. Check out the post below to see if you agree:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has nearly 2.5 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Too good,” unable to keep their cool over the funny post.

Another individual wrote, “Love this post so much”. Many answered Lucifer’s question themselves. “Unlimited Internet, pizza, and momos,” read one comment under the post which we genuinely agree with.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Netflix India’s Bollywood cast for Lucifer is something you can’t miss

tags
top news
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena
‘Situation in Ladakh as severe as it was during India-China war in 1962’: Shiv Sena
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In