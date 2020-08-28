‘What do you desire?’ asks Lucifer in this Instagram post by Netflix India. The answers are beyond hilarious

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 13:02 IST

Now and again, Netflix India uses its social media presence to make netizens chuckle with some clever memes and witty pop culture references. Their recent Lucifer post is no different and is making many Instagram users giggle, expectedly.

Shared on August 27 from Netflix India’s official Instagram account, this post is a compilation of five individual pictures. “Ask us what we desire Lucifer, the answer won’t surprise you,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

The top half of every image shows a still from the American television series, Lucifer. Herein, the character Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, asks, “What do you desire?”.

The lower halves of the snapshots show characters from different shows and movies available on Netflix India. The images have been designed to make it look like the fictional figures are responding to Lucifer’s inquiry.

This arrangement makes for a hilarious share. Check out the post below to see if you agree:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has nearly 2.5 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Too good,” unable to keep their cool over the funny post.

Another individual wrote, “Love this post so much”. Many answered Lucifer’s question themselves. “Unlimited Internet, pizza, and momos,” read one comment under the post which we genuinely agree with.

What are your thoughts on the share?

