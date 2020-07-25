3 men dancing or just 1? Freestyle footballer’s creative dance video wows Raveena Tandon
Though old, the video again captured the limelight after being shared on Twitter by Raveena Tandon.it-s-viral Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:21 IST
The Internet is filled with videos which are nice and amazing but once in a while there comes a clip which breaks the usual parameters to showcase such level of creativity which makes people gasp in wonder. Case in point is this latest video shared on Twitter by actor Raveena Tandon.
“And yes we have talent! This is so amazing! Well done boys! Hope this reaches you all wherever you guys are!” she tweeted while sharing the video. Though old, the video has again captured the limelight after being shared on the micro-blogging application.
However, there is more to the video than what meets the eye. At first glance, it appears that three men are dancing with footballs, in a perfectly synchronised manner to the song Guleba from the film Gulaebaghavali. A closer look, however, unveils a completely different story. Turns out, it’s not three men dancing in the video but one and the clip has been edited to give it the feel of a group performance.
The performer in the video is Pradeep Ramesh, a Guinness World Records title holder freestyle footballer from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The video first appeared on his official YouTube channel.
Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:
And yes we have talent! This is so amazing! Well done boys! Hope this reaches you all wherever you guys are!♥️😍😘 pic.twitter.com/aOnkHGWQA7— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 25, 2020
Since being shared just over an hour ago, the video has gathered over 27,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 3,100 likes and close to 750 retweets.
“How cool,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, lungi and football,” exclaimed another. “A-M-A-Z-I-N-G,” tweeted a third. “Awesome freestyle footballers,” commented a fourth.
Here’s how others reacted:
Back in 2018, after sharing the dance video, Pradeep Ramesh also tweeted a behind the scenes clip which shows how the whole video was made.
What do you think of the videos?