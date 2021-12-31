e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 5 incredible pictures captured in 2020 that left people emotional

5 incredible pictures captured in 2020 that left people emotional

As the 2021 approaches, let us look back at some of the images clicked this year that captured the attention of many across the world.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a newborn baby pulling a doctor’s mask.
The image shows a newborn baby pulling a doctor’s mask. (Instagram/@dr.samercheaib)
         

It’s true that every year has several incidents that are written down in the pages of history. However, there are certain years that are regarded as pivotal in history and 2020 will certainly join that list. As the dawn of a new year approaches, let us look back at some of the images clicked this year that captured the attention of many across the world and left them emotional.

Baby pulls doctor’s mask

Wearing masks is the new reality for people. However, there is still hope for a future where masks will not be such a necessity. Probably that is the reason, this picture showing a baby pulling UAE based doctor Samer Cheaib’s mask turned into a symbol of hope for many.

Wrinkled palm

Words will fall short while describing the efforts and sacrifices of the frontline workers who are helping others amid the ongoing pandemic. A picture about one such warrior became all kinds of viral online. Take a look at what it shows:

Air warriors salute corona heroes

Indian Air Force, back in May, performed a nationwide activity as gratitude towards all the corona heroes fighting in the frontline in this war against COVID-19. They showered flowers at different hospitals across several locations in the country. The images from the event went viral. Here’s one such picture which created a stir.

 

Elderly Covid-19 patient watches sunset with doctor

A picture of an elderly Covid-19 patient watching sunset with a 20-something doctor left people emotional. Chances are it’ll have the same effect on you too:

Doctor’s makeshift home in car

An image of Dr Sachin Nayak went crazy viral after it was shared on All India Radio’s Akashvani Samachar Twitter handle. The image shows the doctor staying in back of a car to keep his family safe.

These were just a few among the many images that defined this year.

tags
top news
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In