5 work from home memes that’ll make sitting in front of a laptop more fun

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:56 IST

Highlights Thousands are working from home in the present situation

Several are sharing funny memes

They detail struggles of working from home in a witty tone

Sitting in pajamas all day, eating through important meetings (with the camera switched off), coffee breaks with kids dancing all over the room, dogs and cats ‘supervising’ work - that’s what many professionals are dealing with these days. Working from home has become a norm for many and they’re choosing to document this journey through social media - you know for the benefit of those who’re going through the same drill. People’s ‘work from home diaries’ capture the daily struggles of those trying to make it through each day with a pinch of salt (and a tequila on the side, maybe?).

These hilarious posts show the different aspects of working from home and they’ll make sitting in front of a laptop that much more easy.

How do you react when you are working from home and your ‘manager’ wants to have a word?

When you work from home and your manager wants a word with you pic.twitter.com/XyapLRa5S7 — Persephone 🏳️‍🌈🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿 (@Hughes87n) March 25, 2020

A Thor-inspired meme to remind you to put to trade your pajama for your work pants once a week - just so you know they still fit.

‘I gotta hang up, boss. My other boss is calling.’

Remember that time you wished for WFH? How crazy was that?

God I prayed for a work from home OPTION, not the option to never leave my home. #StayAtHomeOrder pic.twitter.com/8ncIyoNybz — 🇰 🇦 🇹 🇴 🇳 🇪 (@KatoneRoberts) March 24, 2020

Hey, no one told me working from home meant constantly working at home

Work from home kar rahe insano ko samarpit meme 😭🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/SAK4bdxIPO — Isolated billo (@Jungleebilli_) March 21, 2020

But boss, what are you doing on TikTok?

When your boss follows you on social media… 💁🏻‍♂️ #workfromhome pic.twitter.com/z6ocqmGQCU — M.A. Buendía 💎 (@MABuendiaHD) March 26, 2020

He gave me an A+ on my belly rubbing skills

My co-teacher loves to check on how my grading is going. He’s a bit of a micromanager. #WorkFromHome #dogmom pic.twitter.com/7okGhg1Lae — Kayce Prince-Harvey (@kayce_prince) March 25, 2020

This wins over water cooler gossip sessions any day

Some tough decisions had be made…

My secretary wouldn’t stop asking me questions, so I sent her outside to play for a while. She’s sulking. #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/PcxZFFCkXx — Amy Joy Ickes 🦒 (@AymieJoi) March 26, 2020

So are we all superheroes?

BREAKING: Here is the first official poster for next summers box office sensation "Spider-Man: Work from Home" pic.twitter.com/dirWyLEiat — skylarverse (@skylarverse) March 24, 2020

Which meme made you giggle they most?

Also Read | Here are some of TikTok’s funniest ‘work from home’ videos. Can you relate?