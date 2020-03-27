e-paper
5 work from home memes that’ll make sitting in front of a laptop more fun

These hilarious posts show the different aspects of working from home and they’ll make sitting in front of a laptop that much more easy.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:56 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People have shared hilarious memes online.
People have shared hilarious memes online. (Twitter/@aflatoon39)
         
Highlights
  • Thousands are working from home in the present situation
  • Several are sharing funny memes
  • They detail struggles of working from home in a witty tone

Sitting in pajamas all day, eating through important meetings (with the camera switched off), coffee breaks with kids dancing all over the room, dogs and cats ‘supervising’ work - that’s what many professionals are dealing with these days. Working from home has become a norm for many and they’re choosing to document this journey through social media - you know for the benefit of those who’re going through the same drill. People’s ‘work from home diaries’ capture the daily struggles of those trying to make it through each day with a pinch of salt (and a tequila on the side, maybe?).

These hilarious posts show the different aspects of working from home and they’ll make sitting in front of a laptop that much more easy.

How do you react when you are working from home and your ‘manager’ wants to have a word?

A Thor-inspired meme to remind you to put to trade your pajama for your work pants once a week - just so you know they still fit.

‘I gotta hang up, boss. My other boss is calling.’

Remember that time you wished for WFH? How crazy was that?

Hey, no one told me working from home meant constantly working at home

But boss, what are you doing on TikTok?

He gave me an A+ on my belly rubbing skills

This wins over water cooler gossip sessions any day

Some tough decisions had be made…

So are we all superheroes?

Which meme made you giggle they most?

