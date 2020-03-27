Here are some of TikTok’s funniest ‘work from home’ videos. Can you relate?

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:23 IST

Hashtag ‘work from home’ is trending on different social media platforms as organizations further instruct employees to say indoors. But sudden changes are always a little hard to get used to. Many TikTokers are using this time to get creative and real about how social distancing is going for them. We have taken it upon ourselves to curate the funny content from the application that may inspire some giggles.

Here are some of TikTok’s funniest ‘work from home’ videos.

Are you like this TikTok user who is chilling during the lockdown and hoping that his classmates do the same? For his sake, we hope this isn’t a class where the grade is curved.

Or are you like this content creator who is losing the productivity battle to napping?

It is hard to work on the same laptop where your Netflix is auto-signed in. The temptation is just too much.

We respect this TikTok user’s initial dedication because from day 1 of work from home some were looking like he did on day 14.

The person on the top right looks so done with the rest of their colleagues. And let’s not forget the person on the bottom right. Who is to say these two won’t have a private call later gossiping about this little renegade-inspired discussion.

Looks like Fifth Harmony just got a sixth member.

This corgi is everyone’s spirit animal right now and we dare you to find anyone who disagrees.

This man is an inspiration for anyone who hopes to take productive breaks.

Social distancing is no child’s play but people are coming up with creative ways to make the time go by faster. Out of all the ways in which one can spend time in isolation, laughing is definitely up there. We hope that these videos made you feel a sense of solidarity in the midst of all this uncertainty and inspired some giggles.

Which one do you relate to the most?

