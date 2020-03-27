e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Here are some of TikTok’s funniest ‘work from home’ videos. Can you relate?

Here are some of TikTok’s funniest ‘work from home’ videos. Can you relate?

We hope that these videos make you feel a sense of solidarity in the midst of all this uncertainty and also inspire some giggles.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a creative published by TikTok.
Highlights
  • Hashtag ‘work from home’ is trending on TikTok
  • People are dropping several videos using the hashtag
  • They videos are funny and relatable

Hashtag ‘work from home’ is trending on different social media platforms as organizations further instruct employees to say indoors. But sudden changes are always a little hard to get used to. Many TikTokers are using this time to get creative and real about how social distancing is going for them. We have taken it upon ourselves to curate the funny content from the application that may inspire some giggles.

Here are some of TikTok’s funniest ‘work from home’ videos.

Are you like this TikTok user who is chilling during the lockdown and hoping that his classmates do the same? For his sake, we hope this isn’t a class where the grade is curved.

@ketanjeet

woRkIng 🥴 ##workfromhome ##studentsbelike ##foryou ##foryoupage ##meme ##indiameme ##tiktokmeme

♬ The Prowler - Daniel Pemberton

Or are you like this content creator who is losing the productivity battle to napping?

@evgeniyalvovna

Who else can’t focus at home? ##lifeathome ##wfh

♬ wii shop vibe - 成瀬

It is hard to work on the same laptop where your Netflix is auto-signed in. The temptation is just too much.

@sharkshe

😔 ##foryou ##workfromhome ##foryoupage ##fyp ##featureme ##sharkshe

♬ original sound - ryleyisaacx

We respect this TikTok user’s initial dedication because from day 1 of work from home some were looking like he did on day 14.

@jonnyfreds

The important thing is to maintain a consistent schedule ##lifeathome ##workingfromhome ##wfh ##coronavirus ##coronatime ##xyzbca ##PlayWithLife

♬ Working From Home Forever - jonnyfreds

The person on the top right looks so done with the rest of their colleagues. And let’s not forget the person on the bottom right. Who is to say these two won’t have a private call later gossiping about this little renegade-inspired discussion.

@carkap

whole work crew join for ##renegade 😍 ##wfh ##workfromhomelife ##workfromhomechallenge ##renegadechallenge ##fyp ##workingfromhome

♬ Lottery - K Camp

Looks like Fifth Harmony just got a sixth member.

@victorjohnart

##workfromhome ##fifthharmony ##wfh

♬ Work from Home ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Fifth Harmony

This corgi is everyone’s spirit animal right now and we dare you to find anyone who disagrees.

@sneakersthecorgi

remember when we used to work in those office tings ##lifeathome ##wfh ##workfromhome ##fridaythe13th ##dogsatwork ##distorted ##petsoftiktok ##corgi

♬ distorted - lannieve

This man is an inspiration for anyone who hopes to take productive breaks.

@nikkfreestyler

How a freestyler works from home😂 Mzk se hatke sanitize krna Mt bhoolna aur bhar Jana avoid kro🤗 ##workfromhome ##HandWashChallenge ##nikkfreestyler

♬ ROXANNE - Arizona Zervas

Social distancing is no child’s play but people are coming up with creative ways to make the time go by faster. Out of all the ways in which one can spend time in isolation, laughing is definitely up there. We hope that these videos made you feel a sense of solidarity in the midst of all this uncertainty and inspired some giggles.

Which one do you relate to the most?

Also Read | Love or war? How couples are managing working from home together

