Love or war? How couples are managing working from home together

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 08:59 IST

Highlights Many couples are now working from home

They’re facing unexpected situations in this new setting

Some took to social media to share hilarious posts on the same

The recent scenario of lockdown has forced all and sundry to set up offices inside their homes. The Internet is flooded with videos and photos of people trying to navigate through all the ‘obstacles’ while adjusting to their new workspace. Among these are also the posts which show what happens when your partner suddenly become your new co-worker. Let us take you through some such hilarious posts which show situations faced by couples trying to work together.

This woman’s husband is already questioning her habits:

Day one of working from home with my husband is going well: pic.twitter.com/60uNVHGh7F — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) March 16, 2020

We all have one work colleague who is made the scapegoat for the tiniest mishaps in office. This couple introduced a stuffed toy as that colleague.

As my husband and I adjust to working from home in the same home, we realize that we need a third coworker around the house to blame when there are poor office habits. Just being proactive! Meet Delores Rasmussen. She left the unwashed coffee mug by the sink. pic.twitter.com/HhzAMmSCpm — Dr. Lynn Glickman (@LcglickmanLynn) March 19, 2020

Many may relate to this woman’s rant about her boyfriend’s cooking skills.

Working from home because of coronavirus has taught me my 24-year-old boyfriend doesn't know how to make pasta.



He put it in the pot first. Dry. No water. — McKenzie Jean-Philippe (@McKenzie_JP) March 13, 2020

Divorce over a biscuit? May have happened if this guy didn’t step in.

Both of us are wfh.



me: have you heard about all these Chinese couples coming out of quarantine and immediately filing for divorce?

him: ha!

me: where's my Hobnob?

him: I'll get you one if it stops you divorcing me. pic.twitter.com/MX82MaCrjr — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) March 17, 2020

This aww-dorabale post might make you wish for a bae like this.

Day 2 of WFH in the books. Tired and stressed, but my bae legit has been with me the past couple of days making sure I eat and take breaks. Love her 3000 for that and for keeping me sane.



Current sanity level: crying Jordan v1 pic.twitter.com/PFUiW1DC9h — DF | Dstyles (@DstylesMasamune) March 17, 2020

While working, many may lose track of their surroundings and this post describes how that turns out during a work from home setting.

Well. This is fun. Came out to the balcony while on the phone and my idiot husband has locked me out. He’s on a conference call. #wfh pic.twitter.com/D2s2QFIdN0 — Lynn Nothegger (@Lynn_Nothegger) March 25, 2020

And keeping the best for the last, you’ll definitely fall in love with this couple who found a quirky way to make the days of lockdown fun for each other.

Are you enjoying all the time with your spouse or the picture is not so pretty? Let us know.

Also read | Netizens get real about working from home in these hilarious tweets