6-month-old goes water skiing like a pro. Video prompts mixed reactions among netizens

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:37 IST

Every now and then, the Internet comes up with videos of toddlers acing some or the other impossible task with perfection and ease. This video of six-month-old Rich Casey Humpherys is now a part of that category.

A post, complete with images and clips of the toddler, shows him skiing on water like a pro. The videos may make you rub your eyes to believe what’s shown in them.

Shared on the child’s dad Casey Humpherys’ Instagram page, the post details how a ski board was made for Rich. Apart from some happy shots of the toddler skiing with glee, one video from the post shows how the ski board was made for the tiny tot. The other videos show Rich practicing the art of skiing indoors and then with his dad in shallow waters.

“6 months 4 days! Take one look at this kid and tell me he isn’t having the time of his life! Such a little stud!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on September 13, the post has garnered over 54,500 likes along with varied comments from netizens. People were surprised with the little one’s skills and dropped encouraging comments. However, some pointed out that the activity was quite dangerous for someone of such a tender age.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Aww, he looks so happy!” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute, he’s really enjoying it. Love,” commented another. “This is really dangerous,” pointed out a third.

“Is this safe for the baby’s health?” asked a fourth. “I think the dad took all the precaution before putting his own child on the board,” said a fifth.

The little one also has his own Instagram page and you can check out his adventures here.

What are your thoughts on this tiny water skiing pro?