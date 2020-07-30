6-year-old boy helps builder, gets a note. Tale of kindness will make you smile

it-s-viral

Jul 30, 2020

The Internet is a treasure trove of such wholesome content which may not only bring a smile on your face, but can also help make your day brighter. The story of this kid and the letter he got from a builder perfectly fits the bill.

Twitter user Steph Kemp shared this wonderful tale which has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are it’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

“We have just had our patio done, and my 6-year-old has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness,” Kemp tweeted. She also shared an image of the letter her son received. Wondering what it says? Take a look:

We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wq39TU4uwL — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

This act of kindness won people over, and it’s clear from more than 2.5 lakh likes the post has received till now – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 23,000 retweets.

People were simply overwhelmed by such a happy story, and their reactions show the same.

“Is the builder on twitter? Be nice to give him/his firm a bit of recognition too for being so lovely. There are far more nice people in the world than not nice,” a Twitter user inquired. To which the original poster replied:

No he’s not, actually he has just started up on his own after years on a site, maybe I should suggest he gets a Twitter account 😉 — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

“How gorgeous! And now we need to see a photo of the said patio!” expressed another. Kemp obliged and tweeted, “Patio and path, he also did a great job for us” along with a picture:

Patio and path, he also did a great job for us 😊 pic.twitter.com/Kvo8wQyaaG — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

There were several who shared similar stories of kind gestures too:

My daughter had a similar experience when we had building work done. The builders let her sit on the digger and bought her a Bob the Builder jigsaw for Xmas. She was under two at the time. 😍 — Caroline Killeavy (@CKilleavy) July 27, 2020

Theres a building site down the road from us, my 2yo granddaughter loves visiting the tractors and diggers, she always waves and the builders and tells them to be careful, she was waving goodbye a few weeks back and one of them 'waved' the digger claw at her. Made her day lol — hannah Nicole🏴𠁧𠁢𠁷𠁬𠁳𠁿 (@dysonsmum) July 28, 2020

“Wonderful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting and several agreed.

What do you think of the tweet?

