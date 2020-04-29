6-year-old opens ‘walk-by’ joke stall, spread smiles in neighbourhood

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:45 IST

The Internet, being a generous friend, has gifted netizens with a little boy from Canada who comes with an adorable smile and a bag full of chuckles to battle boredom. Callaghan McLaughlin, with his joke stall in Saanich, British Columbia is making his making his neighbours and the netizens smile in the tough times.

A picture of Callaghan’s stall was posted on Instagram by his mother Kelsea McLaughlin. The picture shows the boy with a wide smile, sitting at his stall with a banner that reads, “Drive-by/Walk-by joke stall’.

Check out the cute one’s totally adorable stall

Callaghan only knows 16 to 17 jokes and he learnt all of them from a joke book bought by his mother, and he caters to everyone who passes by his stall, reports CBC.

The little one along with his mother missed interacting with the neighbours and thought of this idea to put a smile on their faces. Netizens couldn’t help but love this little comedian-in-making and appreciate his efforts to help people smile.

“What a sweet thing to do. You are a blessing,” writes an Instagram user. “This is adorable,” gushes another. One even shared a joke for Callaghan to add in his list. “Adorable. Here’s one for this great young man. “What did one wall say to the other wall? I’ll meet you at the corner!” reads the comment.

