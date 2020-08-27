62-year-old triumphs on birthday with 62.4 km run, inspires netizens. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:15 IST

Many of us need a considerable amount of motivation to pull out that yoga mat in the morning or hit the treadmill for even a few minutes. However, here’s someone who is setting some amazing fitness goals. Meet Jasmer Singh Sandhu, a 62-year-old who has completed a 62.4 km long run in seven hours and 32 minutes to commemorate his 62nd birthday. In case you’re wondering why he ran 62.4 km, according to Sandhu, he is just ‘staying ahead of his age’.

A video shared on Twitter shows Sandhu jogging on the road. Shot from inside a car, the minute-long video shows the sexagenarian running at a steady pace.

“Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip showing Sandhu in action:

Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7IjVgmWyP — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

Sandhu also shared a screenshot of his stats from the run:

Sharing the running details of My 62.4 km run. pic.twitter.com/VCVnzGMXQa — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

Posted on August 25, the clip has garnered over 5.2 lakh views along with tons of encouraging comments from people. While some couldn’t stop appreciating Sandhu’s energy, others poured in wishes for his good health and long life. Many even asked for tips to maintain a healthy body.

Here’s how people reacted:

Truly inspiring sir, can you put some details on your pre and post stretch activities forb your long runs. Also any diet that you follow — Sujeeth Talluri (@suji056) August 26, 2020

And me here at 25 can't even run 1km without taking 2-3 breaks. I hate myself 😬 — LiberalExposer!🙈 (@Nitesh02620788) August 26, 2020

Hat's off, You are the role model to others sports man's.wishing your journey continues to much milestones — munikumar🇮🇳 (@MuniPadir02) August 26, 2020

Ppl celebrate their birthdays in very wild manners. Here comes a man giving entirely new definition to celebrate not only your birthday but celebrate yor life b'coz your body will enjoy life only if it's fit to tackle it. — Sanjay Ahlawat (@Darkfantasy1972) August 26, 2020

You are inspiration for today's generation pic.twitter.com/B2yM819RK6 — 🅼🆄🅺🅴🆂🅷 🅿🅰🅽🅲🅷🅰🆂🅰🆁🅰 (@Mukeshpatel045) August 26, 2020

What do you think about Jasmer Singh Sandhu? Would you plan something like this for your birthday?

Also Read | This 100-year-old woman’s bizarre birthday wish will blow your mind