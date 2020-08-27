e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 62-year-old triumphs on birthday with 62.4 km run, inspires netizens. Watch

62-year-old triumphs on birthday with 62.4 km run, inspires netizens. Watch

A video shared on Twitter shows the sexagenarian running at a steady pace.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:15 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jasmer Singh Sandhu running.
The image shows Jasmer Singh Sandhu running. (Twitter/@FlyingSandhu)
         

Many of us need a considerable amount of motivation to pull out that yoga mat in the morning or hit the treadmill for even a few minutes. However, here’s someone who is setting some amazing fitness goals. Meet Jasmer Singh Sandhu, a 62-year-old who has completed a 62.4 km long run in seven hours and 32 minutes to commemorate his 62nd birthday. In case you’re wondering why he ran 62.4 km, according to Sandhu, he is just ‘staying ahead of his age’.

A video shared on Twitter shows Sandhu jogging on the road. Shot from inside a car, the minute-long video shows the sexagenarian running at a steady pace.

“Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip showing Sandhu in action:

Sandhu also shared a screenshot of his stats from the run:

Posted on August 25, the clip has garnered over 5.2 lakh views along with tons of encouraging comments from people. While some couldn’t stop appreciating Sandhu’s energy, others poured in wishes for his good health and long life. Many even asked for tips to maintain a healthy body.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think about Jasmer Singh Sandhu? Would you plan something like this for your birthday?

Also Read | This 100-year-old woman’s bizarre birthday wish will blow your mind

tags
top news
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
Indian-origin girl Neha Shukla invents social distancing alarm; wins rave reviews
Light rain likely in Delhi today
Light rain likely in Delhi today
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In