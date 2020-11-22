e-paper
7-and-a-half foot tall bronze Batman statue unveiled by DC in Californian city

7-and-a-half foot tall bronze Batman statue unveiled by DC in Californian city

Crafted by the city’s American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication -- DC and Visit Burbank partnered to install the Batman statue in its current home.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 09:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
The image shows the bronze Batman statue in Burbank, California.
The image shows the bronze Batman statue in Burbank, California.(Twitter)
         

A new statue of DC’s Dark Knight was unveiled in Burbank, California on Friday afternoon (local time). The statue of the caped crusader is based on DC chief creative officer Jim Lee’s rendition of the character from the comic book storyline ‘Hush.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seven-and-a-half foot tall bronze statue, which weighs 600 pounds, was created by digital sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra.

Crafted by the city’s American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication -- DC and Visit Burbank partnered to install the statue in its current home, the AMC Walkway of downtown Burbank.

‘Hush’ ran in issues 608 through 619 of DC’s primary ‘Batman’ title, starting in 2002 and ending a year later. Written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, the story was an immediate best-seller and has been reprinted in a number of different editions and collections in the years since.

As per The Hollywood Reporter notably, it was the first extended run of artwork Lee had provided for a DC title and paved the way for subsequent stints on titles including ‘Superman and Justice League’.

