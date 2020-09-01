e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 7-year-old Chennai boy creates record, identifies 150 car logos in a minute

7-year-old Chennai boy creates record, identifies 150 car logos in a minute

His father Raju said Kevin Raahul was able to break the record because of his good memory and his ability to remember “everything.”

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chennai
A seven-year-old boy, Kevin Raahul, set a record when he identified 150 car logos in one minute.kevin raahul india book
A seven-year-old boy, Kevin Raahul, set a record when he identified 150 car logos in one minute.kevin raahul india book(Facebook/@India Book of Records)
         

A seven-year-old boy, Kevin Raahul, set a record when he identified 150 car logos in one minute with the achievement later being registered in the India Book of Records 2020 and the Asia Book of Records.

“I love cars very much--I identified 150 car logos in one minute and I am proud of my achievements which are mentioned in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records,” Raahul, the record-holder said.

His father Raju said the child was able to break the record because of his good memory and his ability to remember “everything.”

“He remembers everything. He has a good memory. He never forgets anything even though we may forget,” Raju told ANI.

Kevin always had a desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eat ice-cream with him so his father told him that he would have to do “something extra special” to meet the Prime Minister.

“We told him that you would have to achieve something big in order to meet him. Then we planned this event because he was interested in cars. We tried it as a game to identify the car logos and he identified the logos really well,” the father added.

The attempt for the record was made in June and was broken most recently.

tags
top news
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Supreme Court judgment today on payment of AGR dues
Supreme Court judgment today on payment of AGR dues
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In