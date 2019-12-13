e-paper
70-year-old physics professor wins Internet with fascinating teaching technique

From lying on a bed of nails to prove Newton’s second law to using pogo stick to provide an understanding of gravity, the 70-year-old is seen teaching in a fun way.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 13, 2019 19:47 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The passion of the professor has won the hearts of netizens.
The passion of the professor has won the hearts of netizens.(Twitter/@its_riccaa)
         

A professor from Tidewater Community College, Virginia, is the new Internet sensation. Professor David Wright, a teacher of physics became viral on Twitter when a clip of his exciting teaching technique was shared by a student attending his class.

Erica, a student of TCC posted a video compilation of the classes Wright took. The clip shows several interesting experiments regarding application of physics. From lying on a bed of nails to prove Newton’s second law to using pogo stick to provide an understanding of gravity, the 70-year-old is seen teaching in a fun way. His other experiments show how much he loves teaching and growing interest among his students by keeping them occupied.

“Y’all need to see this video collage of all the crazy things my Physics Professor did this semester. He’s in his 70s and is still doing all of this for us,” Erica wrote in the caption.

Watch the full compilation of the Professor’s experiments:

The video posted on December 12, got a huge response as the post went viral with over 19.6 million views and 1.5 million likes. Erica even shared a clip of Wright describing how he got into this profession and how he doesn’t let age affect his passion.

The passion of the professor has won the hearts of netizens. While some loved his interesting methods, many applauded the professor for making physics a fun subject.

What do you think of this professor’s innovative teaching?

