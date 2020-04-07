e-paper
93-year-old man receives letter from 5-year-old neighbour. The reason is heartwarming

93-year-old man receives letter from 5-year-old neighbour. The reason is heartwarming

“Just please read, it should make you smile,” the Twitter user who shared the post urged in it’s concluding line.

Apr 07, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the letter the girl wrote.
The image shows the letter the girl wrote.
         
Highlights
  • Little girl wrote a letter to her elderly neighbour
  • She received a reply
  • The exchange has now amazed many

With many staying in self-isolation, normal routines are being drastically altered. Many, especially the elderly, are finding it hard to adjust to these new changes. Amid these, the smallest of the gestures can lift people’s spirits. Just like the story shared by a Twitter user involving a 93-year-old man and his 5-year-old neighbour.

“My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health,” the user of the micro-blogging site wrote. Then they explained how their grandfather received a letter from the little girl staying next doors. She wrote to ask about her elderly neighbour’s wellbeing. The best part is that he replied to her too.

“Just please read, it should make you smile,” the Twitter user urged in the post’s concluding line and also shared images of the letters. And, they’re right! There’s a chance reading this exchange between the old man and the little girl will leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gathered over 95,000 likes – and still counting. Over 15,000 people also retweeted it to spread joy among others.

While some confessed the exchange left them teary-eyed with happiness, others couldn’t get over the fact that it’s absolutely adorable. A few also shared similar letters they received from their neighbours.

“Ok, who’s bloody cutting onions in here?!? That’s adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Please tell your Grandad that he is an absolute legend. This has really warmed my heart. Stay safe,” expressed another. “I feel quite lifted by this a 5yr old and a 93yr old becoming mates,” tweeted a third. “This is the loveliest thing! Really heartwarming. Your grandad is so sweet in his response and Kirah is very kind. May they inspire a wave of kindness, reminding us all to be Kirah at number 9!” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did the exchange leave you misty-eyed too?

