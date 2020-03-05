e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Adorable dog smiles his way to Internet stardom and finds himself a forever home

Adorable dog smiles his way to Internet stardom and finds himself a forever home

Burreaux flashed his pearly whites and won the world.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Burreaux has even managed to find himself a forever home thanks to that smile.
Burreaux has even managed to find himself a forever home thanks to that smile. (Facebook/Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana )
         

If you love dogs, chances are you’ve seen quite a few adoption posts about rescue pooches waiting to find forever homes. Many a times, these posts leave one feeling sad for the dog waiting to be adopted. Burreaux, a black Labrador, was also looking for a loving family to bring him home but his way to get his prospective family’s attention was slightly different. He flashed the most adorable smile in his adoption request video to attract his humans. Not only did he manage to find a home thanks to his delightful smile, he also won Internet fame in the process.

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana shared a Facebook post of Burreaux ‘begging for attention’ by flashing his pearly whites.

And attention he got. Burreaux went viral thanks to his smile. People on Facebook couldn’t help post hundreds of comments about the black lab and his goofy smile.

“He’s such a good boy!” says a Facebook user. “Never seen anything so precious,” comments another. “Look at that smile,” comments a third. “That’s a nice dog, he just wanted to see your smile,” writes a fourth.

Not just these and more reactions, Burreaux has even managed to find himself a forever home thanks to that smile.

According to Insider, Burreaux has been named Pappy by his human Hollie King and he’s doing great.

What do you think about Burreaux aka Pappy and his gorgeous smile?

Coronavirus threat reschedules India-EU Summit, PM Modi cancels visit: MEA
Delhi govt orders closure of primary schools till Mar 31 due to coronavirus
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
‘Tortured me mentally, physically for dowry’, alleges Sachin Bansal’s wife
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
This Chinese auto company claims its car can fight off coronavirus
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
