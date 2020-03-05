Adorable dog smiles his way to Internet stardom and finds himself a forever home

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:22 IST

If you love dogs, chances are you’ve seen quite a few adoption posts about rescue pooches waiting to find forever homes. Many a times, these posts leave one feeling sad for the dog waiting to be adopted. Burreaux, a black Labrador, was also looking for a loving family to bring him home but his way to get his prospective family’s attention was slightly different. He flashed the most adorable smile in his adoption request video to attract his humans. Not only did he manage to find a home thanks to his delightful smile, he also won Internet fame in the process.

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana shared a Facebook post of Burreaux ‘begging for attention’ by flashing his pearly whites.

And attention he got. Burreaux went viral thanks to his smile. People on Facebook couldn’t help post hundreds of comments about the black lab and his goofy smile.

“He’s such a good boy!” says a Facebook user. “Never seen anything so precious,” comments another. “Look at that smile,” comments a third. “That’s a nice dog, he just wanted to see your smile,” writes a fourth.

Not just these and more reactions, Burreaux has even managed to find himself a forever home thanks to that smile.

According to Insider, Burreaux has been named Pappy by his human Hollie King and he’s doing great.

What do you think about Burreaux aka Pappy and his gorgeous smile?