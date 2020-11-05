e-paper
Adorable images of baby animals will make you go aww

“A little serotonin boost,” San Diego Zoo aptly wrote while sharing the images.

Nov 05, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a baby giraffe.
         

There is something absolutely adorable about seeing the tiny versions of the different animals. Yes, we’re talking about the baby animals. That is probably why the images and videos involving the little ones often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Just like this post shared by San Diego Zoo on their official Instagram account.

“A little serotonin boost,” they aptly wrote while sharing five images of different baby animals. The first image shows a tiny grey and orange coloured turtle. The second image is that of a baby giraffe. As for the third and the fourth images, they show a tiny hippo and a little big cat, respectively. Wondering what does the fifth image shows? Check it out yourself:

A little serotonin boost.

Since being shared some twenty hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 32,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the post. There were many who also thanked the zoo for sharing such adorable pictures.

“This was needed thank you!” wrote an Instagram user. “We needed this, thank you for this post,” shared another. This notion was expressed by several others too. “Love the photos,” said a third. We love them too.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Each one is a cutie.” True, they are.

What do you think of the pictures?

