Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights the Palm Fountain in Dubai becomes world’s largest fountain. Watch

Located at The Pointe in Dubai’s waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:26 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Dubai
A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah.
A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. (REUTERS)
         

With multicoloured lights and jets of water blasting into the night sky, the United Arab Emirate’s newest attraction set a world record on Thursday as the largest fountain ever.

Located at The Pointe in Dubai’s waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

The fountain spans over 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) of sea water, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, the developers behind the fountain. She said it features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 metres (344 feet) in height.

A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah.
A view shows a new fountain during a ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah. ( REUTERS )

The Palm Fountain was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest fountain, stealing the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.

Guinness World Records Arabia also shared a video of this spectacular cretion on their official Instagram profile:

View this post on Instagram

*⁣⁣⁣⁣ تعرفوا معنا على أكبر نافورة في العالم والتي تمتد على مساحة 7,327 متر مربع.⁣ ⁣ عملت "نخيل" على تشيد النافورة العملاقة والتي تدعى "نافورة النخلة" في "النخلة جميرا" في إمارة #دبي.⁣ ⁣ كما تتميز النافورة بوجود 3 آلاف مصباح ومضخات عملاقة تقذف الماء إلى ارتفاع 105 أمتار مضيئة بأنوارها سماء المدينة.⁣ ⁣ هل ستقومون بزيارة نافورة النخلة؟⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Discover the world’s largest fountain measuring at a whopping 7,327 m² by @nakheelmallpalm (UAE).⁣ ⁣ The record-breaking fountain named "The Palm Fountain" was designed with different color and brightness controls. ⁣ ⁣ Located at @thepointepalm at Palm Jumeirah, #ThePalmFountain show creates harmony while dancing to songs from all around the world.⁣ ⁣ The fountain is capable of blasting water up to 105 meters high! with 3,000 LED lights, the dancing fountain lights up the skies.⁣ ⁣ Will you visit the Palm Fountain?⁣ ⁣ _______________________⁣ ⁣ #GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS #GWR #OFFICIALLYAMAZING #fountain #water #travel #photography #city #art #waterfountain #mall #Dubai #UAE⁣ #غينيس_للأرقام_القياسية #أرقام_قياسية

A post shared by Guinness World Records Arabia (@gwrarabia) on

Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights, Dubai’s only multicoloured fountain, designed with colour and brightness controls, will be open to the public all year round.

It will show three-minute dancing water displays set to music, running every 30 minutes.

