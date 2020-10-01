e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ahead of October 2, people flood Twitter with posts about this Drishyam dialogue

Ahead of October 2, people flood Twitter with posts about this Drishyam dialogue

Since the release of the film Drishyam, it has almost become like an annual ritual for tweeple to share various posts related to the dialogue prior to October 2 and this year is no different.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:45 IST
People are sharing various tweets.
People are sharing various tweets.
         

October 2 is a day that is very special as it is filled with several memorable occasions. On this day, two great leaders of India, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, were born. It is a day on which the Swachh Bharat Mission was also launched. However, ahead of the day, Twitter is reminded of something very different – a dialogue involving the date from the popular film Drishyam.

If you’ve seen the movie, you must be well-aware why people are sharing such tweets. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain.

In this 2015 film, the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, and his family uses this date to create an alibi to get out of a murder. He repeats this date over and over to different characters in the film, which turns the plot of the film in a whole different direction.

Since the release of the film, it has almost become like an annual ritual for tweeple to share various posts related to the dialogue prior to October 2 and this year is no different.

Here are some of the tweets people have shared. Chances are they’ll leave you giggling:

Have the tweets prompted you to watch Drishyam? Again?

