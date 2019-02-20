Almost 6 million views for this video of a boy in a wheelchair jumping on a trampoline

If mid-week blues have got you bad, here’s the perfect cure. A video that’s gone crazy viral online captures the heartwarming moment a little boy in a wheelchair jumps on a trampoline. The delightful video, recorded in Fargo, North Dakota, has collected almost six million views since it was shared on February 15.

“Who says that you can’t jump on a trampoline when you’re in a wheelchair? Not TNT! Wyatt keeps saying ‘FASTER’!!” says the caption posted along with the video on the TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics Facebook page.

The video, just 35 seconds long, shows little Wyatt smiling from ear to ear while jumping on the trampoline with coach Nate.

“I didn’t even think it was possible that a wheelchair could jump on a trampoline. Yeah, it’s really cool,” Allison Burggraff, Wyat’s mother told KVRR Local News.

She also left a comment on the video:

The four-year-old, who has spina bifida, has been going to TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics once a week for the last two years.

“Our mission is unlocking potential through movement. We offer classes for children and adults with special needs and modify the activities while still using gymnastics equipment,” the non-profit organisation explained in a comment.

The heartening video has struck a chord with many on Facebook and along with the millions of views, has also collected over 92,000 shares and more than 2,000 comments – and still counting.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 18:08 IST