Amid coronavirus lockdown, this father-son bond highlights the power of companionship

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:57 IST

This picture shows a man sitting outside a room on a window sill, facing an older gentleman who is sitting inside the room, talking on a cellphone. The two seem to be conversing with each other, separated by the glass in the window but connected through telecom signals and their own bond. The two are father and son.

The picture was originally shared on Facebook by Sandy Hamilton, who according to a Fox article works at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Minnesota. Her post specified that the assisted living was under lockdown given the recent Covid-19 outbreak and older individuals’ susceptibility to infections.

Regardless of the lockdown, this son came in to visit his dad every day as they spoke through the phone. She took consent from the two men before posting the picture on social media which we are eternally grateful for since this wholesome father-and-son moment is making the internet swoon.

The picture has since been shared on Reddit and now has over 150,000 upvotes and more than 1,100 comments.

Thought some of the comments on the subreddit took a strange turn; there were definitely a few pure ones that talk about fun activities older parents and their children could partake in whilst practising social distancing. For instance, the most liked comment with over 7,300 upvotes said, “I’m playing online poker against my retired dad. Learning so much about him, including that he has gotten WAY BETTER AT ONLINE POKER since retiring”.

Online games were definitely a big hit in the comment section with another Reddit user saying, “Got my dad an Xbox yesterday. Can’t wait to play some NBA2K and Modern Warfare with him later”.

Duos like this father and son and comments such as these on Reddit highlight the significance of companionship. What are your thoughts on this image?