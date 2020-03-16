Coronavirus: Older people at higher infection risk, should avoid all non-essential travel

delhi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:24 IST

As the tally of the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases increase in the country, doctors say, elderly people are more susceptible to contracting the infection and advised them to avoid travel, especially by air, and routine visits to the hospitals, as chances of contracting the infection are high.

The two deaths reported in India are of elderly people — a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

Close to 50-65% people above the age of 65 have at least one disease and 35-40% of people above 70 years of age have at two medical conditions due to which the body is not ready to fight a “supper added” infection.

Dr GS Grewal, senior doctor at Fortis Healthcare, said, “The most common infection among elderly is of urine and chest and close to 35-50% people above the age of 65 have one or two diseases. The body is already fighting a disease and it makes them vulnerable to a supper added infections, especially like a virulent virus like Covid-19.”

“Virulence of the virus is higher in this group. They should take extra precautions and approach a doctor even if they have mild discomfort,” he added.

While the central government and various health agencies have asked people, irrespective of the age, to avoid crowded places, doctors say elderly people should avoid travel, especially by air.

“Their immunity system is already compromised. They should avoid travels, especially long distance and by air, as the chances of them contracting the infection are high. They should be in home quarantine,” said Jugal Kishore, director of community medicine department, Safdurjung Hospital.

Dr Prasun Chatterjee, associate professor, geriatric medicine, AIIMS, agrees and say that even the visits to the hospital for routine checkups should be avoid. “In case of emergency, one should go to the hospital. But if you are feeling fine and parameters are under control, then a visit to the hospital for routine screening should be avoided, as chances of contracting the infection are high,” Dr Chatterjee said.

As for flu vaccination for elderly, doctors say, that it should be taken on priority basis annually given that chest infections or respiratory infections are common among this group. “The flu vaccine is not effective against Covid-19. But it should be taken in general by people above the age of 60-65 to protect themselves against flu,” said Kishore.