Anand Mahindra’s friend gets him ‘the best gift for these times’. It is a…

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:40 IST

Highlights Anand Mahindra has shared a tweet about a special face mask sent to him

Mahindra has called it “the best gift for these times”

Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, a shortage of hand sanitizers and face masks have been reported

Two days after tweeting a tutorial for a DIY face mask, Anand Mahindra has received a present from his friend. Mahindra has now tweeted about the present calling it “the best gift for these times!” A picture posted along with the tweet shows a special face mask sent to him.

In his tweet, the business tycoon explains what makes the mask great. “Proud to learn that an Indian inventor’s Swiss company has come out with these washable, reusable masks that destroy viruses,” he wrote on Twitter, thanking his friend Ashok Kurien for the gift. Mahindra also added that the company, called Livinguard, is stepping up production in India.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 to my friend Ashok Kurien, who sent me the best gift for these times! Proud to learn that an Indian inventor’s Swiss company has come out with these washable,reusable masks that destroy viruses. They’re stepping up production in India. https://t.co/uZv23cAM7j pic.twitter.com/YFawmDhvcY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2020

As the cases of the novel coronavirus have increased, a shortage of hand sanitizers, toilet paper and face masks have been reported. That’s probably why Mahindra’s tweet has collected over 2,900 likes and more than 400 retweets within two hours of being shared.

Two days earlier, Mahindra tweeted a video of woman making a face mask using a square piece of tissue paper and rubber bands. Mahindra’s tweet on these DIY face masks also collected a ton of reactions.