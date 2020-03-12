Anand Mahindra’s ‘jugaad’ facemask video has Twitter divided

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:44 IST

Highlights Anand Mahindra shared a DIY facemask video

The facemask is made from tissue paper and rubber bands

The video has garnered more than 8,000 likes

The cases of novel coronavirus have dismally increased for the past few days. Several reports of shortage of face masks, hand sanitisers and toilet paper were also reported. Amidst this, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip that presented a tutorial for making one’s own protective face mask.

The clip shows a woman making a DIY facemask out of simple items one can find in at home. The woman takes a square piece of a tissue paper and folds it in a fan-like shape. She then takes two rubber bands and fastens them at either side of the tissue with a stapler. After that she is seen wearing the home-made mask which looks pretty similar to the ones sold in stores.

“No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad!” reads Mahindra’s caption.

Check out the video:

Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! 😊 pic.twitter.com/67mLgSo0Od — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

Posted on March 11, the video has garnered more than 8,000 likes and mixed reactions from netizens. People came up with various other kinds of handcrafted masks to showcase their jugaad skills.

Here are some hilarious examples:

U think u can beat us?? 😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/Mrxb3aT4Cn — ChahalPahal (@ChahalPahal2) March 11, 2020

While some praised the simple hack, others found the idea of a tissue paper mask neither useful nor safe.

Mast idea Sir — Vijay Chandra (@veejaychandra) March 11, 2020

That's not going to help anybody except for the Toilet Paper companies. You need atleast a triple layered or N95 mask to offer you protection. — B2 🔰 (@apotheosis_b2) March 11, 2020

This paper mask won't work and not advisable. As it can easily absorb the small airborne particles. It is not fluid resistant. Mask should be fluid resistant from outer side and tight fitted on both nose& mouth. This mask is completely useless. #coronavirus — Unbekannt (@kanhai_anand) March 11, 2020

Would you try out this ‘jugaad’ mask?