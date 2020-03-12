e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s ‘jugaad’ facemask video has Twitter divided

Anand Mahindra’s ‘jugaad’ facemask video has Twitter divided

The clip shared by Anand Mahindra shows a woman making a DIY facemask out of simple items one can find in at home.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra shared a clip that presented a tutorial for making one’s own protective face mask.
Anand Mahindra shared a clip that presented a tutorial for making one’s own protective face mask.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         
Highlights
  • Anand Mahindra shared a DIY facemask video
  • The facemask is made from tissue paper and rubber bands
  • The video has garnered more than 8,000 likes

The cases of novel coronavirus have dismally increased for the past few days. Several reports of shortage of face masks, hand sanitisers and toilet paper were also reported. Amidst this, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip that presented a tutorial for making one’s own protective face mask.

The clip shows a woman making a DIY facemask out of simple items one can find in at home. The woman takes a square piece of a tissue paper and folds it in a fan-like shape. She then takes two rubber bands and fastens them at either side of the tissue with a stapler. After that she is seen wearing the home-made mask which looks pretty similar to the ones sold in stores.

“No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad!” reads Mahindra’s caption.

Check out the video:

Posted on March 11, the video has garnered more than 8,000 likes and mixed reactions from netizens. People came up with various other kinds of handcrafted masks to showcase their jugaad skills.

Here are some hilarious examples:

While some praised the simple hack, others found the idea of a tissue paper mask neither useful nor safe.

Would you try out this ‘jugaad’ mask?

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live: Meeting reviews preparedness for evacuating Indians from Iran
Coronavirus Live: Meeting reviews preparedness for evacuating Indians from Iran
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain relents in Dharamsala, but covers still on
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain relents in Dharamsala, but covers still on
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news