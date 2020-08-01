e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s tweet about enviously watching a moth fly away may hit you in the feels

Anand Mahindra’s tweet about enviously watching a moth fly away may hit you in the feels

“We’re all ‘lockdown moths’ waiting for that door to open...” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:29 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.
“A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra, a day ago, shared a video which he called a visual metaphor for everyone navigating life during the time of Covid-19. The business tycoon has shared yet another tweet with a similar idea and chances are that this one will hit you right in the feels.

In his tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a picture of a moth that had entered his home. However, his explanation of the incident is what makes this tweet stand out.

“A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room,” he tweeted. “I let it out and watched enviously as it flew away. We’re all ‘lockdown moths’ waiting for that door to open...” he added. Well, there’s a thought many would find relatable.

Take a look at his post below:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and several comments.

“One thing I have been learning from your tweets is how to get the metaphor right (without hurting anyone - I’m still learning so still can’t avoid negative words),” wrote an individual. “Well described,” shared another.

There were also a few who asked Mahindra about the hashtag he used. “But why #FridayFeeling tag on a Saturday afternoon?” Well, that may have been an accident, but the post surely reflects an everyday feeling for many.

What do you think about Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

tags
top news
10 workers crushed to death after crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard
10 workers crushed to death after crane collapses in Visakhapatnam shipyard
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
Mask, social distancing will be crucial even after Covid-19 vaccine: Scientist
Mask, social distancing will be crucial even after Covid-19 vaccine: Scientist
Tight security, Covid-19 protocols in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event
Tight security, Covid-19 protocols in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
China says it treats Nepal as an ‘equal’ in gushing exchange on 65th year of ties
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
‘India were 0/1 and chasing 330’: Gambhir picks Kohli’s best knock
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In