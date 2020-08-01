Anand Mahindra’s tweet about enviously watching a moth fly away may hit you in the feels

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:29 IST

Anand Mahindra, a day ago, shared a video which he called a visual metaphor for everyone navigating life during the time of Covid-19. The business tycoon has shared yet another tweet with a similar idea and chances are that this one will hit you right in the feels.

In his tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a picture of a moth that had entered his home. However, his explanation of the incident is what makes this tweet stand out.

“A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room,” he tweeted. “I let it out and watched enviously as it flew away. We’re all ‘lockdown moths’ waiting for that door to open...” he added. Well, there’s a thought many would find relatable.

Take a look at his post below:

A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room. I let it out and watched enviously as it flew away. We’re all ‘lockdown moths’ waiting for that door to open... #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/nZDsQ52p99 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and several comments.

“One thing I have been learning from your tweets is how to get the metaphor right (without hurting anyone - I’m still learning so still can’t avoid negative words),” wrote an individual. “Well described,” shared another.

There were also a few who asked Mahindra about the hashtag he used. “But why #FridayFeeling tag on a Saturday afternoon?” Well, that may have been an accident, but the post surely reflects an everyday feeling for many.

What do you think about Anand Mahindra’s tweet?