Andhra Pradesh Police shares wholesome post of cop father saluting DSP daughter, garners praise from netizens

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:16 IST

In a heartwarming incident, a father-daughter duo serving the Andhra Pradesh Police shared a proud moment that has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh Police, the post features Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar and his daughter Jessi Prasanti, the District Superintendent of Police of Guntur district. The post may leave you with a smile too.

“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!” reads a part of the caption shared by the department. The photograph included in the post shows Sundar saluting his daughter as she beams proudly at the camera. The duo met at the department’s event ‘IGNITE’ being held at Tirupati and shared this lovely moment.

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!



Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.



A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

Shared on January 3, the post has garnered almost 7,000 likes along with several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising the wholesome post, others lauded the incredible father-daughter moments and showered the comments section with clapping hands and heart emojis.

Kudos, @APPOLICE100 for sharing this! What an amazing moment! The father's pride is evident and is matched only by the delight in his daughter's smile 😁😍 — Avtar Dr Saundarya Rajesh (@SaundaryaR) January 4, 2021

What a proud moment indeed! God bless them - the father for inspiring his daughter and doing whatever he could in his capacity to get her here and the daughter for working hard to realize her dream. Its hard for a child to allow her parents to salute her, but then, call of duty! — The Layman (@sanjay_arp) January 4, 2021

Only a father can feel so proud of his own children especially a daughter progress in life. I remember when I compared my first pay check with that of my father. More than me, he was elated that his son was earning more.



My #Respect2Father increased when I became father myself. — Ash 'G (@ashishgupta001) January 4, 2021

What do you think of this post?