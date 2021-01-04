e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Andhra Pradesh Police shares wholesome post of cop father saluting DSP daughter, garners praise from netizens

Andhra Pradesh Police shares wholesome post of cop father saluting DSP daughter, garners praise from netizens

The photograph included in the post shows Sundar saluting his daughter as she beams proudly at the camera.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:16 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter with a smiling face.
The image shows Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter with a smiling face.(Twitter/@AndhraPradeshPolice)
         

In a heartwarming incident, a father-daughter duo serving the Andhra Pradesh Police shared a proud moment that has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh Police, the post features Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar and his daughter Jessi Prasanti, the District Superintendent of Police of Guntur district. The post may leave you with a smile too.

“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!” reads a part of the caption shared by the department. The photograph included in the post shows Sundar saluting his daughter as she beams proudly at the camera. The duo met at the department’s event ‘IGNITE’ being held at Tirupati and shared this lovely moment.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on January 3, the post has garnered almost 7,000 likes along with several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising the wholesome post, others lauded the incredible father-daughter moments and showered the comments section with clapping hands and heart emojis.

What do you think of this post?

