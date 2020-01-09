e-paper
Anti-CAA protesters sing national anthem at Jama Masjid, videos make Twitter emotional

Several videos of Anti-CAA protesters singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ have found their way onto social media

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anti-CAA protesters ended their march after singing national anthem at Jama Masjid.
Anti-CAA protesters ended their march after singing national anthem at Jama Masjid. (Twitter)
         

Last night in Delhi hundreds of people came together to participate in a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protesters reached the Jama Masjid and stood in front of the iconic monument with candles and posters. They ended their march by singing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ together.

Since then, several videos of the moment have found their way onto social media – especially Twitter. Many people have come forward to share the videos with captions praising the protestors.

Here’s one such video:

Take a look at another such video where people are singing in unison. While some are seen holding up candles, others are seen using the flashlights on their mobile phones. Some are also waving the national flag.

Since being shared, the videos gained so much attention that the words ‘National Anthem’ began trending on Twitter.

Tweeple had a lot to say about the clips and several people commented on the varied posts. Most of them expressed a feeling of awe while watching the videos. Here are some of the comments.

CAA was passed in the Parliament on December 11, 2019.

