Apple introduces iPhone 11 ‘Slofies’, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:34 IST

Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 11 smartphone comes with a feature to take slow-motion selfies termed as ‘Slofies’ - to ace the selfie game. Now netizens can’t help but poke fun at the newly-coined term.

During their annual event on Tuesday, Apple introduced three new phones - iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with advanced camera and slow-motion selfie feature.

It didn’t took long for Twitter to crack fun at the term as they shared some really rib-tickling gifs and reactions.

A user shared a still of Mr Bean staring at something and wrote, “Me if I hear anyone ask for a “Slofie”.

Me if I hear anyone ask for a "Slofie"#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BjUXXhYlEZ — Josh Marley (@Josh12Marley) September 10, 2019

Whereas another user called it the “worst word of 2019”.

I’m already calling "slofie" the worst word of 2019 #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 10, 2019

Another posted a picture asking “Can this be the thing instead...?”

Sharing a gif of a sloth bear, a Twitter user exchanged slofie with slothie:

Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie. pic.twitter.com/R0IRMdg3p3 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) September 10, 2019

The annual Apple event took place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city, California and witnessed the launch of scores of new devices including the iPhone 11 smartphone, the next-gen Apple Watch, 7th gen iPad, Apple Arcade.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 13:52 IST