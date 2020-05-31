e-paper
Home / It's Viral / AR Rahman impressed by girl's singing to former NASA engineer's obstacle course for squirrels, 7 viral videos of the week

AR Rahman impressed by girl’s singing to former NASA engineer’s obstacle course for squirrels, 7 viral videos of the week

Here are 7 videos which went all sorts of viral this week.

it-s-viral Updated: May 31, 2020 14:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The videos have now left people with tons of emotions.
The videos have now left people with tons of emotions.(Screengrab)
         

Every now and then, the Internet offers us with such videos which make us go “wow.” Be it a clip of a young girl singing in a mesmerising voice or man designing an obstacle course for squirrels, these videos are simply wonderful. Chances are that you’ll want to play some of them on loop.

Bear follows kid

In a video which is both scary and fascinating, a bear was seen following a boy. It’s, however, the calm demeanour of the little one which helped him get out of this sticky situation.

Dad baffles daughter with a magic trick

This is one of such sweet video which can easily make you say ‘aww.’ It shows how a dad leaves her daughter amused and surprised with his magic trick.

I have my 4 year old baffled. This could go on for hours. from r/funny

Jaw-dropping meandering road in Himachal Pradesh

A video detailing a treacherous road in Himachal Pradesh will leave you with all sorts of emotions. While the tapering path may make you feel uncomfortable, the scenic beauty of the area can leave you fascinated.

Girl impresses AR Rahman

A video of a little girl singing on the stage of Britain’s Got Talent impressed the music maestro AR Rahman. He took to Twitter to share the video of the 10-year-old singing:

Woman’s bizarre fall off a rope swing

This is one of such videos which can leave you thinking “wait, what just happened there?”. It shows a woman falling off a rope swing. However, it’s a moment during the fall which has intrigued people. Take a look yourself:

The mystery of eggs with green yolks

A video and some images of eggs having green yolks went crazy viral online, about a month back. This unusual occurrence piqued the interest of many, including a few experts from Kerala veterinary and animal sciences university (KVASU). They conducted a study and concluded that it was the diet of the birds that triggered the phenomenon. Nonetheless, the video is intriguing to watch:

Former NASA engineer builds obstacle course squirrel feeder

Tired of squirrels stealing bird seeds from his backyard, this Former NASA engineer decided to build an obstacle course for animals to find their favourite snack. He also shared a video of himself building the structure and also the squirrels trying it out. Do we need to mention that it’s awesome to watch!

Which video did you like the most?

