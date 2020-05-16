e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Are owls cats with wings? This Twitter video may make you think so

Are owls cats with wings? This Twitter video may make you think so

The video shows an owl lying on the flood while a person plays with it using only a finger.

it-s-viral Updated: May 16, 2020 15:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the owl lying on the floor.
The image shows the owl lying on the floor. (Twitter/@AnimalsWorId)
         

For years, people have compared owls with cats. In fact, there are many who lightly nudge the notion that owls are cats with wings. Case in point, the video of an owl shared by a Twitter user. It’s the bird’s behaviour in the clip which may make you wonder if it’s really a cat in disguise.

The video shows an owl lying on the floor while a person plays with it using only a finger. Though apparently simple, it’s the way the bird reacts to the movement of the finger which has now intrigued people. The clip ends with the adorable creature looking towards the camera with its wide and deep eyes.

“Owls are just cats with wings,” with the caption the video was shared on Twitter profile called Nature & Animals. Take a look at the video to see if you can draw the similarities between a cat and an owl too:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over 24,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing.

“Yes, it is a cat in disguise,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG! It’s so cute,” expressed another. “How cute,” commented a third.

What do you think of the owl video?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In