Arjun Kapoor’s entrepreneurial venture has been feeding 1,000 kids every month amid lockdown

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:08 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor whose venture provides nutritious food to many underprivileged children on Monday opened up about his endeavour.

“The pandemic has thrown numerous challenges at our society and children have been deeply affected. The sudden loss of income for families, especially in the ones where men are the only bread earners, has put a lot of children in harm’s way,” he said.

Kapoor has ensured that the venture--FoodCloud--can do its bit regularly to protect as many kids.

“Through my venture FoodCloud, we have tried to take care of children and provide them with nutritious meals. I’m proud of the work that the team has done to take care of children every month,” the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor said.

The 35-year-old actor, who has always stood up to do the right thing, further said that the platform will keep helping children in need till the pandemic subsides.

“Children should never go without adequate food or suffer from malnutrition and our endeavour has been to help as many children we can and do our bit as responsible citizens of this nation,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor’s venture aims at improving gender parity and foster the spirit of self-reliance. During the coronavirus pandemic, his business platform has also lent a helping hand to about 1,000 children by providing them with nutritious food every month.