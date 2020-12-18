Artist brings nature and geometry together in surreal light sculptures. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:28 IST

The use of light as a medium to create spellbinding artworks has a long and diversified history. For years, artists have used light and shadow to create temporary or permanent art pieces. Philipp Frank is one such creator whose videos, shared on Instagram, present viewers with a chance to experience surreal sculptures that he creates by projecting light on different natural surfaces - from tree trunks to mushroom to rocks.

Frank recently also got a shout out from Instagram on their own platform. The image and video sharing platform posted a video of the artist along with a descriptive caption. “Philipp Frank’s light sculptures combine analog and digital elements to bring nature and geometry together,” they shared.

“I love to spend time in nature, especially the forest. I’ve had many visions and ideas while sitting under the trees,” the caption also cites a quote from the German artist. The post further explains that he “applies rhythmic, wave-like patterns to natural forms in order to create his calming art.”

Take a look at the entire post to see the memerising creation and to know more on what Frank has to say about his art form.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 5.1 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. From expressing amazement to applauding the artist, people shared varied comments on the post.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Intagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. Several people used fire and heart emojis to express themselves.

Liked the video? Here are some more clips of the artist’s creations. These too will leave you equally, if not more, amazed.

Here’s the one with a purple mushroom:

Who knew rock could look so mesmerising:

What do you think of the artist’s creations? Did they leave you stunned too?