e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Artist in Australia paints huge murals on old grain silos. Pics are stunning

Artist in Australia paints huge murals on old grain silos. Pics are stunning

While broadly considered street art, the sheer size of the murals makes them a phenomenon of their own.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:23 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Barraba, Australia
Painted depictions of a water diviner searching for groundwater by Australian artist Fintan Magee.
Painted depictions of a water diviner searching for groundwater by Australian artist Fintan Magee. (REUTERS)
         

When Fintan Magee was asked to paint a mural on a trio of 40-metre high grain silos in the small Australian town of Barraba, he decided against an archetypal image of sheep and cattle.

Instead he painted a water diviner, a practice still used in parts of Australia where proponents believe they can find ground water with two metal rods or, as pictured in the mural, sticks.

Painted last year, it is one of dozens of large-scale murals to appear across rural Australia, turning sides of buildings, water tanks and old grain silos into striking canvasses.

Painted depictions of a water diviner searching for groundwater.
Painted depictions of a water diviner searching for groundwater. ( REUTERS )

“Painting walls is a bit like surfing, every wave is different, every wall is different. That’s the biggest challenge for me,” Magee told Reuters from his art studio in Sydney’s inner-western suburbs.

“Scaling and the technical things are just part of the job now.”

Many of the works were painted during a long drought that devastated communities and led to widespread water restrictions including in agricultural towns like Barraba in central New South Wales.

Magee said that during a research trip he saw a diviner working with water bore drillers during the drought, which only started to ease early this year.

While broadly considered street art, the sheer size of the murals makes them a phenomenon of their own.

Australian artist Fintan Magee’s painting on unused wheat silos.
Australian artist Fintan Magee’s painting on unused wheat silos. ( REUTERS )

Many artists use cherry picker cranes or lifts to reach their canvasses, go through hundreds of litres of paint, and spend weeks on their murals.

“It wasn’t really until the last three or four years that projects have been growing bigger and bigger - more stuff happening in Sydney and Melbourne and also the silo thing has exploded,” said Magee.

The size has one great advantage over other forms of art - it’s almost impossible for passersby not to take it in.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous - it wasn’t here last time we came through,” said Cathy Skinner, one of several people who stopped at the Barraba mural when Reuters visited last week.

“I think he looks like Prince Harry, I think he’s wonderful,” Skinner said of the water diviner.

Many artists use cherry picker cranes or lifts to reach their canvasses.
Many artists use cherry picker cranes or lifts to reach their canvasses. ( REUTERS )

The resemblance to the British prince is often remarked upon. Magee said while he didn’t see the likeness, other than the red hair, people were free to come to their own conclusions.

“I don’t see why Prince Harry would be divining in central New South Wales, but who knows, he might have been through town on a royal trip one time,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In