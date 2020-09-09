Astronaut shares breath-taking photos of the Nile valley. Netizens amazed

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:08 IST

From time immemorial river valleys have served as the life-line of human civilizations. Among them, the river Nile holds a special importance for sustaining the enigmatic Egyptian civilization. A post shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy is nothing but a reminder of the fact that the river Nile is still the heart of Egypt.

The tweet posted from Cassidy’s official profile shows two photos of the Nile valley taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at night. The photos perfectly capture the well-lit Nile delta region signifying the human civilization around the river valley.

“Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night. #NileRiver #Egypt #Cairo pic.twitter.com/CWpiR8EnBn — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) September 8, 2020

Shared on September 9, the post has garnered more than 4,500 likes and over 600 retweets. While some were mesmerized at the beautiful snapshot of the Nile valley, others pointed out the role of Nile as a cradle of human civilization.

Here’s how people reacted:

This is true. As humans on earth we should all contribute to making water part of our whole solar system just as it landed on our earth we must be sure it is at reach everywhere we go.. blessings Commander Cassidy. — JorgePF12 (@JorgePf12) September 9, 2020

The River Nile has always been a source of fascination for most people, be it for tourism, commerce or geographical interests. The views from space are simply spectacular. Thanks again for taking the time to to share. — Nora_HM5720 (@Nora_5720) September 8, 2020

Thank you sir for sharing this couple of pictures. Because, what you've said is so true, but those pics amplify the meaning. Thanks for sharing your current perspective with us. — Gideo Eivjar (@XGideoX) September 9, 2020

Your view from ISS always blows me away. One beautiful world. Thanks for sharing. — LivingLife (@50_living) September 9, 2020

our civilization began on a river, it continues to thrive on one. — KÆLMCCL-0Y (@insaneaerospace) September 9, 2020

What are your thoughts on this beautiful post?