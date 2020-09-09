e-paper
Astronaut shares breath-taking photos of the Nile valley. Netizens amazed

The photos perfectly capture the well-lit Nile delta region signifying the human civilization around the river valley.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:08 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the illuminated Nile valley taken from the International Space Station.
The image shows the illuminated Nile valley taken from the International Space Station.(Twitter@Astro_SEAL)
         

From time immemorial river valleys have served as the life-line of human civilizations. Among them, the river Nile holds a special importance for sustaining the enigmatic Egyptian civilization. A post shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy is nothing but a reminder of the fact that the river Nile is still the heart of Egypt.

The tweet posted from Cassidy’s official profile shows two photos of the Nile valley taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at night. The photos perfectly capture the well-lit Nile delta region signifying the human civilization around the river valley.

“Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on September 9, the post has garnered more than 4,500 likes and over 600 retweets. While some were mesmerized at the beautiful snapshot of the Nile valley, others pointed out the role of Nile as a cradle of human civilization.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this beautiful post?

