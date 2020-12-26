e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Astronaut wishes 'Happy Holidays' with incredible video of Earth from space

Astronaut wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ with incredible video of Earth from space

“Such a beautiful horizon,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a scene from the video shared by the astronaut.
The image shows a scene from the video shared by the astronaut. (Twitter/@AstroVicGlover)
         

Astronaut Victor Glover, who is presently aboard International Space Station (ISS), tweeted an astounding video to wish “Happy Holidays”. Giving a glimpse of our blue planet, the clip is intriguing and fascinating, all at the same time.

Not just “Happy Holidays,” in the tweet caption he also wished a “Merry Christmas” to everyone. “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and peace around the world!” Glover tweeted.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.4 lakh views. It has also accumulated various commented from people.

“Every time we can watch you passing over us, we do and salute you. So, when you’re over Quebec, there are some people saying hello,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a beautiful horizon,” expressed another. “Thank you. Your pictures from space are a gift,” said a third. And, indeed they are. “Did you see Santa fly by?” joked a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Glover is a NASA astronaut who is presently on the ISS as the pilot of SpaceX Crew-1 mission.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Astronaut shares his first video of Earth taken from space. Watch viral video

India news

