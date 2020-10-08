Automatic door opens only for those wearing mask. Watch viral video

it-s-viral

Masks are a necessity of the current times. It is a safety gear that one should always wear whenever they’re stepping outside their house. In other words, adding mask to their regular wardrobe is something that everyone should do. Time and again, various posts on social media also remind people about its importance. Still, you may have seen videos and posts where people refuse to wear masks, be it while entering a shop or roaming in public places. Some local shops in Thailand have now come up with a new technology to check if a customer is wearing a mask while entering a shop. It’s a scanner which scans the face of a person entering the establishment for a mask. And, if they don’t have a mask on, the automated doors of the place won’t open. Alongside, it checks the body temperature too.

Shared by Twitter user Niall Harbison, a video showcasing the technology has now gone all kinds of viral. In fact, till now, the video has gathered more than 6.7 million views.

“My local shops in Thailand. In 2 seconds scans my temperature and to see if wearing mask. Doors don’t open if not. 3 cases in 100+ days here. Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well,” Harbison wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered tons of reactions and likes. Most people were happy to see the existence of such a technology.

“Totally agree. With no mask, no entry,” shared a Twitter user. “That is awesome,” shared another. “If people would just be considerate, these expensive measures wouldn’t be necessary,” wrote a third.

