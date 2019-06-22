Today in New Delhi, India
‘Aww-dorable’ canine pictures flood Twitter on ‘Take your dog to work day’

From dogs pretending to work on keyboards to pups donning headphones, tweeple shared all kinds of pictures.

it's viral Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Every year, June 21 is celebrated as “Take Your Dog To Work Day.” (Twitter/@suitcasebecky)

For many dog parents leaving their furry kids at home to go to work is a struggle. However, there is one day of the year when you might have the chance to take your pet to your workplace. That day was yesterday – June 21 – the annual celebration of “Take Your Dog To Work Day.” Many, who have dog-friendly workplace policies, took their four-legged kids to work and shared those images on Twitter.

From dogs pretending to work on keyboards to pups donning headphones, tweeple shared all kinds of pictures. And, it won’t be wrong to say that the images are absolutely adorable.

Multiple police departments also took to Twitter to share the images of the furry protectors.

This day was established by Pet Sitters International with the aim of promoting dog adoptions, reports the BBC. Though not all, each year, many workplaces participate to celebrate this day.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:53 IST

