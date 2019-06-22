‘Aww-dorable’ canine pictures flood Twitter on ‘Take your dog to work day’

For many dog parents leaving their furry kids at home to go to work is a struggle. However, there is one day of the year when you might have the chance to take your pet to your workplace. That day was yesterday – June 21 – the annual celebration of “Take Your Dog To Work Day.” Many, who have dog-friendly workplace policies, took their four-legged kids to work and shared those images on Twitter.

From dogs pretending to work on keyboards to pups donning headphones, tweeple shared all kinds of pictures. And, it won’t be wrong to say that the images are absolutely adorable.

Also, talking of dogs... it was national #BringYourDogToWorkDay yesterday! Nigel and Thor made an appearance in the @VimpexLtd office, but were soon sent home after barking at everyone and refusing to get off my desk! 🤭🐾🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/JmxHUgzd7q — Becky (@suitcasebecky) June 22, 2019

#BringYourDogToWorkDay sissy looking serious about the coming weekend. pic.twitter.com/uSyoDbWjHZ — Hakatai Enterprises (@hakatai_tile) June 21, 2019

Today is National #BringYourDogToWorkDay and I brought Rookie to @TheFive ! He nailed his run-out! pic.twitter.com/QWXzECv15O — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 21, 2019

"I have gathered you here today to discuss a very important topic..."



"When's lunch-time?" 🐶🍗 @BringDog2WorkUK #BringYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/cuo5sd70DO — Purely Pets Insurance (@_PurelyPets) June 21, 2019

Multiple police departments also took to Twitter to share the images of the furry protectors.

Will work for treats! 🐕



Every day is Bring Your Dog to Work Day when you’re an @NYPDTransit K9 cop! These explosive detection pups and their partners are deployed daily to transit hubs around NYC to protect millions of commuters.#BringYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/ApWyfiq721 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 21, 2019

It's #BringYourDogToWorkDay every day for a lot of our soldiers 🐶 Having dogs in the workplace can bring a huge boost to morale, especially in a job that can be so challenging. Thanks to @R_Signals for showing off their lovely pups. pic.twitter.com/77eUNNylm8 — British Army (@BritishArmy) June 21, 2019

Apparently today is #BringYourDogToWorkDay



Don’t want to brag but we like to think we started this.



So in order to spice it up & be a bit different, seeing as it’s also #Summersolstice 🤔⛈☔️ we’re going to send Police Pup Yula on her first ever summer holiday. pic.twitter.com/uKXs2Yi7sP — Mersey Police Dogs (@MerPolDogs) June 21, 2019

This day was established by Pet Sitters International with the aim of promoting dog adoptions, reports the BBC. Though not all, each year, many workplaces participate to celebrate this day.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 15:53 IST