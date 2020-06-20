Baby elephant stumbles while running to greet herd, reactions of other jumbos are all kinds of adorbs

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:21 IST

Elephants, the gentle giants, are among the most revered animal species around the world. Besides being friendly and showcasing empathy, they’re also known for forming closely-knit groups. In other words, they form a close bond with their family and are always protective of each other. This video, shared on Twitter, shows that amazing bond between the jumbos and chances are that the clip will leave you thoroughly impressed.

Shared on Twitter by Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (HERD), an elephant orphanage in South Africa, the video shows a herd of elephants. The clip opens with a tiny jumbo named Khanyisa running towards the herd to greet them. However, before reaching the herd, the animal stumbles. In response, the other members of the herd come running towards the kiddo. A few of the elephants even protectively wrap their trunks around the young creature.

The video was also shared on YouTube and the caption of the post details that this little “stumble-and-a-tumble” of Khanyisa caused “quite the morning fuss as the elephants rushed over to check on her.” The post then details that elephants are just like humans as they also have their “individual needs” and distinctive “personalities.”

Take a look at the video which is all kinds of adorbs:

A stumble & a tumble as #babyelephant Khanyisa runs to greet the Jabulani herd in the morning. Their protective response is just beautiful. Even Somopane, an older bull picked up the pace!

See more soulful moments in our latest integration video:https://t.co/TkaBTHfzGe#Elephant pic.twitter.com/eEQcOdLfw5 — HERD (@HERD_Elephants) June 9, 2020

Overwhelmed to impressed, the video evoked varied reactions among people and they expressed the same while commenting.

“People could learn so much from elephants with their kindness & attention to infants in their herd. They reacted to Khanyisa’s stumble & tumble, just as humans do. Lovely to see,” wrote a Twitter user. Lovely, indeed!

“So nice to see how all came to check if she is well and stayed around her in protective positions. After all the suffering in her beginning time of life, it’s very nice to see she has got a family now,” wrote another.

People on YouTube shared similar reactions. “My heart melted when they all came running over to make sure Khanyisa was ok after her little tumble. Amazing to see an adult bull like Somopane so concerned about a baby!” wrote a YouTube user.

“If only we had that much care, concern and love for each other as the herd has for Khanyisa,” expressed an individual.

What do you think of the video?

