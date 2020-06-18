e-paper
Video of bathing elephants will make you want to take a dip in the water

“Treat to our eyes.... so happy,” wrote a Twitter user on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the elephants in a pool of water.
The image shows the elephants in a pool of water. (Screengrab)
         

To get respite from the soaring temperatures, often the easy way out is to take a shower. However, humans are not the only ones who love taking a long bath. Wild animals also love to splish-splash and nothing captures that better than this video of two elephants in a pool.

Shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey IFS on Twitter, the video is simple yet chances are it will make you want to take a dip in the cool water.

“It’s sheer fun, happiness, and enjoyment. Elephants love pool bath and mud splashing in summers,” Pandey tweeted.

In the 10-second-long video, two gentle giants are seen in the pool. One of them splashes water with its trunk and it won’t be wrong to imagine that the animal is absolutely enjoying it.

With over 4,800 views and close to 600 likes, the video is a sheer delight to watch. While replying to the post IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote that the clip is “Eleven seconds of sheer bliss.” Another Twitter user, while expressing the same notion, tweeted, “Treat to our eyes.... so happy.”

It’s, however, not the first time that the bathing video of an elephant has won people over. A few days ago, another video of a baby elephant evoked all sorts of happy feelings in people. The video shared on Twitter shows how a lovely tiny elephant climbs down the stairs of a waterbody to have a bath. There is a chance that this video will splash a smile across your face.

