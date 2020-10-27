Baby pygmy hippo yawns, netizens swoon. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:42 IST

Netizens can’t seem to get enough of videos that show tiny and cute animals. Thankfully, the Internet has no dearth of such content, and this Reddit video of a baby pygmy hippo proves so. The video may leave you with a massive smile on your face.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ the clip shows a baby pygmy hippo. The little animal is seen yawning as someone tends to it in the background. Known as the smaller cousins of the hippopotamus, pygmy hippos are a delight to watch for their cuteness and adorable antics.

“Baby pygmy hippo yawn,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 27, the clip has garnered over 1,300 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. The little hippo won over netizens’ hearts, and that is evident from the comments section. Many couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s yawn.

“What a cute little potat-OH,” wrote a Reddit user. “It’s sho smol,” gushed another. “It’s just a potamus,” declared a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute baby hippo?