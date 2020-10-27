e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Baby pygmy hippo yawns, netizens swoon. Watch

Baby pygmy hippo yawns, netizens swoon. Watch

The little animal is seen yawning as someone tends to it in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:42 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby pygmy hippo.
The image shows the baby pygmy hippo.(Reddit)
         

Netizens can’t seem to get enough of videos that show tiny and cute animals. Thankfully, the Internet has no dearth of such content, and this Reddit video of a baby pygmy hippo proves so. The video may leave you with a massive smile on your face.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ the clip shows a baby pygmy hippo. The little animal is seen yawning as someone tends to it in the background. Known as the smaller cousins of the hippopotamus, pygmy hippos are a delight to watch for their cuteness and adorable antics.

“Baby pygmy hippo yawn,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Baby pigmy hippo yawn from r/aww

Posted on October 27, the clip has garnered over 1,300 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. The little hippo won over netizens’ hearts, and that is evident from the comments section. Many couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s yawn.

“What a cute little potat-OH,” wrote a Reddit user. “It’s sho smol,” gushed another. “It’s just a potamus,” declared a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute baby hippo?

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In