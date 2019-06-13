Bahrain is sinking a plane into sea. Here’s why

Bahrain is all set to launch the world’s largest underwater theme park in August with a huge structure at its centre – an airplane. The modified 70-meter long decommissioned Boeing 747 will sit as a centrepiece in the park named Dive Bahrain.

Covering an area of 1,00,000 square metres, the plane will be submerged in water to create a safe haven for coral reef growth, according to the theme park’s official website. Along with the Boeing 747, the park will also feature a replica of a Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures.

Captioned “Our Boeing 747 sails to her new home,” the theme park also tweeted pictures of the plane being towed.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 18:45 IST