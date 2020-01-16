e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Bakers in Kerala create world’s longest cake, it’s over 6 kms long. Watch

Bakers in Kerala create world’s longest cake, it’s over 6 kms long. Watch

The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms (59,500 pounds).

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:17 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Thrissur
About 1,500 bakers and chefs came together to prepare it.
About 1,500 bakers and chefs came together to prepare it. (Twitter/@GWR)
         

It was a record-baking effort. Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together Wednesday to create what they said is the world’s longest cake -- about 6.5 kilometres (four miles).

They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala’s Thrissur city.

The vanilla cake, four inches (10 centimetres) wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms (59,500 pounds).

About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour.

Large crowds watched the event organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). The group’s secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.

Guinness World Records also tweeted a video of the baking from their official account:

Replying to the same tweet, they also shared some images:

That much cake would surpass the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi county who made a fruitcake almost 3.2 kilometres long in 2018.

“This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world,” Naushad, who uses one name, told AFP. “We ensured hygiene and taste are up to the mark.”

tags
top news
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news