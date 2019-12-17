e-paper
Bank error make Texas woman millionaire for a day

Ruth Balloon wanted to believe it was a Christmas miracle, but it turned out to be a clerical error by the bank, which the woman and her husband found out subsequently.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
When Ruth Balloon, logged into her bank account, her balance showed an extra $37,000,000 in it. (representational image)
When Ruth Balloon, logged into her bank account, her balance showed an extra $37,000,000 in it. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

Thanks to a clerical error by her bank, a woman in the US became a millionaire, but only for a day.

When Dallas resident Ruth Balloon, 35, logged into her bank account, she was in for a shock of her life. Her balance showed a lot of zeroes, with an extra $37,000,000 in it, DailyMail reported.

Balloon wanted to believe it was a Christmas miracle, but it turned out to be a clerical error by the bank, which the woman and her husband found out subsequently.

She immediately called up her husband to share the “happy news”. He then spoke to bank officials just to make sure they weren’t being targeted by fraudsters and that’s when the picture cleared up.

“I logged into the app of by bank account on Tuesday to check my balance, I noticed the $37million in green,” she told DailyMail.com.

“I wanted to start a chat with the bank, but the chat option was already closed for the day, so I texted the picture to my husband and asked why our bank account has $37million!” he added.

The bank informed them that the mistake occurred because a teller had punched in an account number as the figure for the amount of cash being deposited.

The bank apologized to the couple for the error and transferred the money back.

Balloon has taken a screenshot of her inflated account statement to tell the story of how she became a millionaire for a day.

“I was a millionaire, I have a screenshot of it so I can say that now. It’s quite a story,” she said, adding that the bank should invest more in their security system to make sure such incidents do not occur.

“One should not be able to enter such a large sum without a warning of some sort,” she added.

