Banksy's wife doesn't appreciate this work from home art piece. Do you?

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy’s work from home art piece is truly a sight to see and proves that where there is a will, there is away.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:41 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hndustan Times, New Delhi
“My wife hates it when I work from home,” the post is captioned by Banksy.
Lots of partners have had to get used to their spouse’s professional habits as more and more people work from home nowadays. But this adjustment can be particularly hard when you are married to Banksy, the world-renowned anonymous graffiti artist.

The artist shared this post on their official Instagram account on April 15. Captioned, “My wife hates it when I work from home”, it shows the painter whose artistry used to adorn obscure street corners now decorating a bathroom. The first snapshot shows the scene of a messy bathroom from afar with rats drawn all over the place. The shots that follow are more concentrated, focusing on individual rat drawings in dynamic movement. The post is truly a sight to see and shows that where there is a will, there is a way!

The post currently has over 1.5 million likes and almost 20,000 comments.

Here is how netizens reacted to Banksy’s work from home art piece. The Instagram comments section was filled with starstruck emojis. One person wrote, “Your eye for detail is amazing, and you know that your bathroom is now priceless”. While another jokingly said, “Eeek... better call in next door’s cat”.

“I hate dirty bathrooms, but why do I want this?” read a comment. Somebody else wrote, “Day 365 of quarantine”. While another said, “Banksy wins Instagram”. Funnily enough, an Instagram user tagged their friend and commented, “they dedicated an entire art piece to you”. We are unsure whether they were talking about the toilet or the rats.

What are your thoughts on this novel graffiti art piece?

