e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Bear cubs get stuck inside car, honk horn for help

Jeff Stokely - the owner of the car - was working inside a customer’s home and his car was parked outside.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cubs may have climbed inside from the door on driver’s side (representational image).
The cubs may have climbed inside from the door on driver’s side (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

In today’s edition of strange incidents, we have the tale of two bear cubs that reportedly got locked inside a van and did something unusual to attract help.

Jeff Stokely - the owner of the car - was working inside a customer’s home and his car was parked outside, reports Daily Mail. While working, he heard honking that went on for about 20 minutes. Suspicious that the honk from his car, Stokely finally went outside to check and came face-to-face with the unusual situation. He was surprised to see two cubs locked inside and honking.

Stokely thought that the bears may have climbed inside the car from the door on the driver’s side, reports Daily Mail. He believes that the animals accidentally hit the lock button and got stuck inside.

Stokely opened the back door of the car to let out the bears, reports AP. The cubs climbed out and returned to the woods.

What do you think of this strange incident?

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:24 IST

tags
top news
Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-run win over South Africa
Shami’s five-wicket haul helps India to 203-run win over South Africa
Oct 06, 2019 15:02 IST
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar
Oct 06, 2019 13:51 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:21 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion
Beijing’s allegiance to Pakistan key roadblock in India-China ties | Opinion
Oct 06, 2019 07:58 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Quitting force due to harassment, says jawan captured by Pak; Army rejects charge
Oct 06, 2019 08:50 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News