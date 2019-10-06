Bear cubs get stuck inside car, honk horn for help

it-s-viral

In today’s edition of strange incidents, we have the tale of two bear cubs that reportedly got locked inside a van and did something unusual to attract help.

Jeff Stokely - the owner of the car - was working inside a customer’s home and his car was parked outside, reports Daily Mail. While working, he heard honking that went on for about 20 minutes. Suspicious that the honk from his car, Stokely finally went outside to check and came face-to-face with the unusual situation. He was surprised to see two cubs locked inside and honking.

Stokely thought that the bears may have climbed inside the car from the door on the driver’s side, reports Daily Mail. He believes that the animals accidentally hit the lock button and got stuck inside.

Stokely opened the back door of the car to let out the bears, reports AP. The cubs climbed out and returned to the woods.

What do you think of this strange incident?

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:24 IST