Bear enjoys bath time in tub in this unbearably cute video. Watch

Meet Takoda, a bear who loves himself some tub time.

May 11, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Takoda was found as an orphan in Montana and began living at the Oregon Zoo with the other rescued bears.
Nothing says summertime like a day out in the pool. And this black bear, who is having the time of his life in a tub as if it were a pool, is giving us serious summertime vibes. Oregon Zoo shared this unbearably (yes, we did that) cute video of a bear name Takoda splashing around in a tub. But fair warning, the adorable video may leave you with a bittersweet feeling - you cannot help but love the bear enjoying himself but you may feel a twinge of sadness over not being able to do the same.

“Tub time cub time!” the zoo captioned the video posted on May 5. Takoda was found as an orphan in Montana and began living at the Oregon Zoo with the other rescued bears. In this video, he can be seen rolling around in the tub with a toy. He also cannot help but splash water around with all four of his hands and legs. It’s apparent that this bear is without any worry and is seriously having a gala time. It’s delightful to watch him.

Tub time cub time! #cubinatub #scrubacubcub

Of course, the video has left an impression on people’s minds. Since it was posted, it’s collected over 91,000 views and more than 17,000 likes. People have left a ton of wonderful comments on the video.

“That looks so refreshing. That is one happy bear!” posted an individual. “Oh my goodness cuteness overload,” commented another. “Backstroke is on point,” wrote a third. “I want to tub like this,” said a fourth and we totally get that.

Well, we can’t bear how cute this is. What about you?

