Bear to dog, artist’s cloud illustrations spark amazing Twitter thread

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:07 IST

An imaginative and artistic tweet by illustrator Chris Judge has now turned into an opportunity for many to showcase their creativity too. Chances are the Twitter thread will make you wonder about how incredibly talented people reside in every corner of the world.

“Some Dublin clouds this evening,” with this caption Judge shared four pareidolia images. They are simple images of clouds reimagined as different animals or shapes. To say that the results are great is an understatement. Take a look to see what Judge created.

Some Dublin clouds this evening. pic.twitter.com/xXl7gxhMcl — ✏️__Chris Judge (@chrisjudge) June 24, 2020

Since being shared a few days ago, the tweet has gathered over 73,000 likes and still counting. Over 14,500 tweeple retweeted the post. Further, the post has also received close to 500 comments. While there were many who appreciated Judge’s creativity, there were some who showcased their own. That is what makes this tweet so delightful.

Here’s an individual who shared a cloud doggo:

this is so beautiful as well pic.twitter.com/sgn7r7EXVy — Wolf San Becker (@Wsanbecker11) June 25, 2020

To this, another user of the micro-blogging site replied with their own version. However it’s not something you’d expect:

This is a cloud version of my pup 😩 pic.twitter.com/PfPYyaOUW0 — alice (@AliceTweets92) June 25, 2020

“No drawing needed if you find a real teddy bear, as this one in Co Wicklow,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this wonderful image:

No drawing needed if you find a real teddy bear, as this one in Co Wicklow 😉 pic.twitter.com/wfvMjeRgE6 — David Langtry (@LangtryDavidSQ) June 25, 2020

“The cloud formation reminds me a lot of the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz. Stare long enough and you’ll always see a face,” expressed another. Indeed, if you look closely, you can actually see the similarities.

The cloud formation reminds me a lot of the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz. Stare long enough and you'll always see a face. pic.twitter.com/dMtaz6U2Al — Hev (@braintumourlady) June 25, 2020

As for this individual, this is what they shared:

Nice crowd of fluffs! I am doing this quite often, the latest individuals: pic.twitter.com/nEbcjiZhzg — lina (@lina_dramblina) June 25, 2020

“Love this! I got a hug from a big big big cloud yesterday too!” wrote another Twitter user:

Love this! I got a hug from a big big big cloud yesterday too! pic.twitter.com/uaLuEBqbwi — Nikita (@nikkisknaks) June 25, 2020

“I’m actually sad that I have never thought about doing this before. The smoking monkey is brilliant!” wrote a Twitter user appreciating Judge’s illustration. “The pareidolia is strong with this one,” wrote another.

“Is this a thing you do? I motion that a Twitter account be set up (by you) solely for whimsical cloud illustrations. They’re delightful, the world needs more delight in it, and you can create the said delight,” expressed a Twitter user. We wouldn’t mind seeing such wholesome illustrations.

What do you think of this Twitter thread?