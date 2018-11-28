Bear walks into California police facility on two legs like it’s no big deal

Officers at the California Highway Patrol were recently in for quite a surprise when they had a strange visitor at their station. A video shared on their official page shows a bear entering the police facilities - on two legs - like it’s no big deal. The bizarre video has been going viral and leaving some confused and many laughing out loud.

“We had an unexpected visitor last night at the facility,” says the caption posted along with the video. The scene, captured on a CCTV camera, shows the bear opening a door with its front paws and entering the facility. It eventually drops on all fours and makes its way inside. Moments later, it is seen walking out.

The video was first shared on Facebook on November 19 and days later the page shared another version of the video.

Several people have shared comments on the video. “Heard muttering, ‘I just wanted to report that I had a picnic basket stolen from me’,” jokes one Facebook user. “Sounds like the beginning of a great joke: ‘So, a bear walks into a police station...’,” says another. “That’s bearly believeable... LOL,” says a third.

