e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Beautiful image of sunset causes some android phones to crash. Here’s why

Beautiful image of sunset causes some android phones to crash. Here’s why

Android based phones of some people crashed when they tried using the image as their device’s background picture.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 13, 2020 15:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image of the sunset was captured back in 2019.
This image of the sunset was captured back in 2019. (Gaurav Agrawal)
         

A “magical” picture capturing the last rays of the setting sun has now sent the Internet into total frenzy for a very unusual reason. Since a few days ago, the image started popping up all over different social media platforms with a bizarre claim that sounds like something out of a science fiction film. Android based phones of some people crashed when they tried using the image as their device’s background picture. Now, the reason behind this weird claim is revealed and we can say that it’s not something you would have expected.

However, before knowing the reason, take a look at the image which has caused such a hullaballoo.

The beautiful picture is captured by Gaurav Agrawal at St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana back in 2019, reports the BBC.

He took the image using his Nikon camera and later edited it using a software called Lightroom. It’s during the editing that a bug crept into the image which is now causing android phones of some brands to fail. The glitch makes the devices turn off and on repeatedly. It’s only the factory reset option, which means deleting all of one’s stored data, that solves the issue.

“I didn’t do anything intentionally,” Agrawal told the BBC. “I’m sad that people ended up having issues,” he added.

“I hoped my photograph would have gone ‘viral’ for a good reason, but maybe that’s for another time,” he said.

tags
top news
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine appears to clear safety hurdle in mouse study
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine appears to clear safety hurdle in mouse study
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for Covid-19
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for Covid-19
Andhra records 186 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 6,000-mark
Andhra records 186 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 6,000-mark
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In