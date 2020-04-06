‘Because of no pollution I can see...’ hilarious trend takes over Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:44 IST

Highlights Images of Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range went viral a few days back

It prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter

People have now shared all sorts of posts

Two days ago, pictures of Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range clicked from Jalandhar, Punjab took the Internet by storm. The stunning images were a happy surprise for netizens who called the scene a sight for sore eyes. However, the photos also prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter thanks to some naughty tweeple.

Soon after pictures of the mountain range went viral, Twitter users began posting about all the other things they could see from their own homes. This includes staring at the Eiffel Tower from Jharkhand and even Burj Khalifa from Noida.

No we haven’t lost our marbles. This is what Twitter will have you believe. People have been posting some incredible Photoshop pictures and some other images to show what they can see from the comfort of their home. Several of these pictures have also been hashtagged #natureishealing - you know, because that’s how far tweeple will go for decent enough joke.

So here are some wonderful examples of this trend:

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution i can see the gate way of india from delhi. Superb view . #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/GiT9l1f35b — Neeraj Rai (RAAJ) (@NeerajRai55) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, Burj Khalifa is visible from my apartment terrace in Hyderabad #natureishealing #nosarcasm. pic.twitter.com/G6Mo3He86G — संस्कारी निब्बा 🍻🚬 (@sanskarinibba69) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the Great Wall of China from 2nd floor #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/i9UdtGOSmx — Jaya RK (@Jayanti_RK) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution I can

see Rio De Janeiro from Kerala today! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/pTXYoPWOsB — Muhammad Fayis. a. s (@fayis701) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution today, I can see Neil Armstrong's foot print on moon from Bangalore. #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/wNa5rr8R2f — abhishek singh (@_tech_savvy) April 6, 2020

So what can you see from home?