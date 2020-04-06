e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Because of no pollution I can see...’ hilarious trend takes over Twitter

‘Because of no pollution I can see...’ hilarious trend takes over Twitter

After pictures of the Dhauladhar mountain range went viral, Twitter users began posting about all the other things they could see from their own homes.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:44 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Because of no pollution I can see’ trends on Twitter.
‘Because of no pollution I can see’ trends on Twitter. (Twitter/@Trendulkar)
         
Highlights
  • Images of Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range went viral a few days back
  • It prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter
  • People have now shared all sorts of posts

Two days ago, pictures of Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range clicked from Jalandhar, Punjab took the Internet by storm. The stunning images were a happy surprise for netizens who called the scene a sight for sore eyes. However, the photos also prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter thanks to some naughty tweeple.

Soon after pictures of the mountain range went viral, Twitter users began posting about all the other things they could see from their own homes. This includes staring at the Eiffel Tower from Jharkhand and even Burj Khalifa from Noida.

No we haven’t lost our marbles. This is what Twitter will have you believe. People have been posting some incredible Photoshop pictures and some other images to show what they can see from the comfort of their home. Several of these pictures have also been hashtagged #natureishealing - you know, because that’s how far tweeple will go for decent enough joke.

So here are some wonderful examples of this trend:

So what can you see from home?

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news